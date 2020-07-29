BOTTLED JOY 2.2L Water Bottle with Straw Lid, BPA Free 75oz Large Water Bottle Hydration with Motivational Time Mark Leak-Proof Drinking Half Gallon Water Bottle for Camping Workouts and Outdoor



75 oz Capacity: This sturdy half gallon water bottle holds 2.2L of water to meet the daily water intake and fitness hydration needs of 1 adult when you are training hard outdoors and indoors. The convenient built-in handle allows for easy water transportation, perfect for taking to football practice, baseball games and other activities on hot summer days.

Eco-friendly: Made of the highest quality food-grade PETG Resin, this heavy duty water bottle is BPA-free, odor-free, and can endure any hectic lifestyle. This half gallon water jug is reusable, recyclable, and saves the environment from lots of single-use plastic bottle waste.

Functional Design: Built with conventional screw and a silicone gasket construction, the leak-proof lid with straw tightly seals the bottle, and the half water bottle won’t retain any residual flavors from powders or juice. The 1.5’’ wide-mouth opening accommodates ice cubes, the flip-top lid is built for easy filling and refilling, as well as easy cleaning with a bottle brush!

Use and Care Tips: 1. No hot liquid above 120℉; 2. Not dishwasher safe; 3. Do not put in the freezer; 4. Clean with baking soda and vinegar; 5. Don’t leave in the car on a hot day; 6. Do not drop it.

Guarantee: Within 18 months, any fault caused by non-artificial reason we will provide a refund or replacement for the 75 oz Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marked.