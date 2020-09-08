Bottas struggling with “disturbance” on F1 race starts

The Mercedes driver had another slow start at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, after reacting too early to the red lights going out and having to stop himself.

It was not the first time that it has happened this season, with him having triggered his anti-stall at the Hungarian Grand Prix after initially going too early.

Bottas says that changes that have been made to the procedure he needs to run through before the lights go out are not going as smoothly as he would like, and it is clear that improvements need to be made.

“I had an issue with the actual reaction to the lights,” said Bottas after the Monza race, where his poor getaway dropped him into the pack.

“We’ve been playing around with the way we do start practicing and the protocol of how we do it. We’ve changed that a bit, and I feel like there’s been some disturbance sometimes at the actual starts.

“They’ve not fully been representative to the actual starts, although I can’t go much more into into detail from my side.”

Bottas said the early reaction to the lights at Monza was similar to what happened at the Hungaroring, but he did not get things so wrong this time.

“Again I nearly went for the lights, but luckily not as much as the other race I did it. So for the actual start I was a bit late.

“There’s still things to work on that. The…