Bottas leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

The Mercedes colleagues were separated by simply 0.039- seconds, with 70 th Anniversary GP winner Max Verstappen completing 3rd 0.939 s behind for Red Bull.

The action got underway at F1’s pre-season screening location under clear skies in 27- degree heat, with the Ferrari motorists Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc leading the early set up running– with the latter running a big aerodynamic determining rake on the back of his SF1000

Little running happened in the opening 20 minutes of the 90- minute session, with Verstappen then setting the very first representative time– a 1m19574 s– on the tough C1 substance tires as more cars and trucks emerged.

A couple of minutes later on, Bottas took the leading area with a 1m18573 s on the medium C2 tires, while Hamilton focused on utilizing the tough rubber.

Hamilton surrounded Bottas’ time on the mediums and after that beat it on the hards with a 1m18516 s, with Verstappen appearing a time on the exact same rubber that was 0.5 s slower a couple of minutes later on.

After the mid-session lull in action as the tires utilized in the very first half were returned, the Mercedes cars and trucks came back on the soft C3 tires.

They utilized the red-walled rubber to right away illuminate the timing screens, with Bottas edging Hamilton to the session’s finest time with a 1m16785 s, which put him fastest by 0.039 s.

The Ferrari motorists …