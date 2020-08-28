Bottas in “good spirits” over 2020 F1 title fight

After ending up 3rd in Barcelona behind colleague Lewis Hamilton and Red Bill’s Max Verstappen, a despondent Bottas stated he might currently see the 2020 world champion “drifting away”.

He presently lies 3rd in the title race, 43 points behind champion leader Hamilton and 6 adrift of Verstappen.

However the Finn, who turns 31 on Friday, states that he has actually taken time out and has actually had the ability to reset.

“It was a disappointing weekend and obviously there were a few races that just didn’t go my way, and far from what the goal was,” he stated at Spa on Thursday.

“So, of course it’s disappointing when you have all in for the sport to try and achieve your goals, but the most important thing is always to bounce back, to reset and find the right mindset. I definitely had a bit of a disconnect again, as we had a weekend off, so I managed to recharge.

“And I’m ready to be here again and trying to be at my best level. So I’m in good spirits and looking forward to spending my birthday on track on one of the best tracks in the world, probably the best racing car in the world. So, things are good.”

Expanding on his love for Spa, he stated: “It’s a truly renowned track and everybody truly enjoys it. And all the chauffeurs like driving here– and the racing is constantly great, which is constantly a huge …