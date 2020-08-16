Bottas admits championship now “drifting away”

Bottas lost ground to both race winner Lewis Hamilton and runner-up Max Verstappen in the title fight, and he now lies 43 points behind his colleague, and 6 behind the Red Bull motorist.

His day was made harder by a bad start that left him stuck behind the Racing Point of Lance Stroll, and having actually passed the Canadian he was never ever able to get onto terms with Verstappen.

A point for fastest lap supplied some alleviation.

Bottas won the very first occasion of the season in Austria last month, however he has actually seen Hamilton progressively extend his benefit in subsequent races.

“Initial analysis is just a bad start,” he stated of his bad very first lap inSpain “I think the initial getaway from the line was not quite good enough, and also my reaction time could have been a bit better, so it’s just not the perfect start when it was needed.

“And on this track if the people behind get a tow from you and if you do not get the tow and if your start is not much better, you pay the rate, so that’s it. Initially dissatisfied naturally, it’s far from suitable.

“I have no clue actually what the points’ difference is, but it’s way too big. And I can see again the championship drifting away. So we’ll take a couple of days to look at everything, and see what went wrong. And again, move on.

“But undoubtedly at this moment, extremely frustrating, however yes, …