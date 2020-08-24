Botswana’s ex-president rejects claims of $10bn theft

Botswana’s previous president has actually implicated his follower’s federal government of utilizing taken bank records from all over the world to make claims that he robbed billions of dollars from the southern African country’s reserve bank, in a case that has actually cast a shadow on one of Africa’s most steady democracies.

Ian Khama stated claims by district attorneys that he took $10bn from the world’s second-biggest diamond manufacturer had actually been “straightforward politically motivated” byPresident Mokgweetsi Masisi

Prosecutors linked Mr Khama and Bridgette Motsepe, a South African businesswoman, in the supposed funding of political discontent versus Mr Masisi in a cash laundering case brought in 2015 versus a previous intelligence authorities, codenamed“Butterfly” Neither has actually been charged.

A forensic report by the law practice of Cherie Blair– commissioned by Ms Motsepe, who is the sister-in-law of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa– discovered that the claims were incorrect and secondhand illegally acquired information to appear genuine. There was a “striking pattern of fabrication”, stated the report by Omnia, Mrs Blair’s company.

“These people have used stolen data to fabricate this affidavit,” Mr Khama stated in an interview with theFinancial Times The case demonstrated how Mr Masisi “has actually shown to …