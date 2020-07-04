Botswana: More than 360 elephants die from mysterious causes

Some carcasses were found clustered around waterholes, while others did actually have died “falling flat on their faces,” in accordance with Niall McCann, director of conservation at United Kingdom charity National Park Rescue.

Live elephants seen nearby appeared physically weak, and something was walking in circles, unable to change direction, observers said. Other species in the region did not may actually have been suffering from whatever struck down the elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples from the dead elephants, but is yet to determine a reason of death.

The unusual number of elephant carcasses were first recorded at the start of May, McCann said. “It’s appalling — we need to know what the hell is going on,” he said, adding he couldn’t recall another time when so many elephants had died from a mystery cause. Botswana hosts 130,000 African elephants — more than any other country on the continent. The Okavango Delta, where the carcasses were found, is home to around 10% of the country’s elephants, McCann said. Last year, Botswana scrapped an elephant hunting ban it had in place in 2014, sparking international outcry. McCann said poaching couldn’t be eliminated this time, even though the tusks were still on the elephants. “800 of them are lying around as a magnet for criminals,” that he added. McCann said there have been a number of possibilities for what could have caused the deaths, including an elephant-specific parasite — and even Covid-19. “What I would like to emphasize is that this has the potential to be a public health crisis,” he said. Whatever the main cause, McCann said it was vital that you get to underneath of it as already the loss of elephant life was “significant globally,” that he said. The African elephant is classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List. The first Great Elephant Census, a pan-African survey conducted in 2016, unmasked that in only seven years between 2007 and 2014 elephant numbers plummeted by at least 30%, or 144,000.

Source link