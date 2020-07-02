Botswana: Lab tests to solve mystery of hundreds of dead elephants

Image copyright

Botswana is investigating “completely unprecedented” deaths of hundreds of elephants since May.

The government said three laboratories in Canada, South Africa and Zimbabwe could be asked to “process the samples taken from the dead elephants”.

More than 350 elephant carcasses have been spotted in Botswana’s Okavango Delta in the past 8 weeks.

No-one knows why the animals are dying in Botswana – home to a third of Africa’s declining elephant population.

Warning: Some people may find the next images upsetting

In a report prepared for the us government, conservation organisation Elephants Without Borders (EWB) said its aerial surveys showed that elephants of all ages appeared to be dying, according to Reuters.

Dr Niall McCann, of the UK-based charity National Park Rescue, earlier in the day this week told the BBC that local conservationists first alerted the government in early May, after they undertook a flight over the delta.

“They spotted 169 in a three-hour flight,” that he said. “To be able to see and count that numerous in a three-hour flight was extraordinary.

“A month later, further investigations identified many more carcasses, bringing the sum total to over 350.”

“This is totally unprecedented in terms of numbers of elephants dying within a event unrelated to drought,” that he added.

Back in May, Botswana’s government ruled out poaching as grounds – noting the tusks had not been removed, according to Phys.org.

There are other things which point to something apart from poaching.

“It is only elephants that are dying and nothing else,” Dr McCann said. “If it was cyanide used by poachers, you would expect to see other deaths.”

Dr McCann has additionally tentatively eliminated natural anthrax poisoning, which killed at the very least 100 elephants in Botswana last year.

But they have been unable to eliminate either poisoning or illness. The way the animals appear to be dying – many dropping on the faces – and sightings of other elephants walking in circles points to something potentially attacking their neurological systems, Dr McCann said.

Either way, without knowing the foundation, it is impossible to eliminate the possibility of a disease crossing into the adult population – particularly when the cause is in either the water sources or the soil. Dr McCann points to the Covid-19 pandemic, which can be believed to have were only available in animals.

“Yes, it is a conservation disaster – but it also has the potential to be a public health crisis,” he said.