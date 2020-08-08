Both Roush Fenway cars penalized prior to Michigan Cup race

During pre-race assessment, NASCAR seized the spoilers off motorists Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher for offense of guideline 20.4.12 b– other than as defined, spoilers should be utilized precisely as provided from the maker.

Both groups were examined the following charges– loss of 20 owner and chauffeur points, $25,000 fine and both cars should begin with the back of the field.

Newman was set up to start 13 th and Buescher 22 nd following a random draw today.

Saturday’s race at Michigan is the very first of a doubleheader. The 2nd race is set up for Sunday afternoon.

Aside from beginning in the back, the charges examined Saturday can be appealed.