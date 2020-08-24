Both joy and heartache for Dale Coyne Racing in the Indy 500

Ferrucci began just 19 th, however was not just strong on restarts, he likewise made the most of the truth that his race engineer Olivier Boisson had actually put optimal downforce on the DCR with Vasser Sullivan maker. That assisted slow his tire deterioration, and his momentum through corners enabled him to manage some brave passing maneuvers down the inside and around the beyond significantly more knowledgeable competitors.

“Just an incredible race,” stated the 2019 Indy 500 Rookie ofthe Year “The SealMaster Honda was insane today. The guys worked really hard on pit lane, on the timing stand and the strategy was perfect.

“During the first pit stop I got caught in neutral, and it was like a blessing in disguise. It set us way back, but the momentum we had just carried us. On the restart we went from 25th right back into the top-10 where we needed to be and we just fought our way into the top four.”

Palou’s DCR with Team Goh entry, which began seventh, was still within the Top 10 at half-distance when the Spanish novice moved into the wall on the exit of Turn 1 on Lap 122 as he pursued Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.

“I don’t really know what happened, if I was too low or too high,” he stated later. “It’s challenging to state when you are going so fast. I had actually been dealing with getting a work on …