“Square”. Movses Hakobyan, the head of the military control service of the Ministry of Defense during his tenure, Movses Hakobyan, who worked as a chief military inspector, referred to Tonoyan’s statement on the issue of helmets and body armor. “Tonoyan, as Minister of Defense, must understand that the Development Plan is not approved at the government session, but is approved by the Security Council. Let him learn it first, then he can become Minister of Defense. Second ․ The armed forces, the existing forces and the personnel that are attached, during the war, everyone wore a helmet and armor, not the volunteers, which is illegal. Volunteer detachments are illegal structures, it is not envisaged by any law, by any decree. What Nikol Pashinyan said refers to the volunteers’ detachments going to the army, who were not provided with helmets and armor. The reason for the destruction of the army, our defeat was the departure of volunteer detachments, I am a very bad thing, right? That was a great loss. “

Anna PAPIKYAN

Full article on the original site.