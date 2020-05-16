Boston May Expand Sidewalks For Social Distancing – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – With fewer automobiles on the roads today, do we’d like so many journey lanes for visitors that doesn’t exist? On Harvard Street in Brookline, the town has expanded the sidewalk with cones within the street to mark house for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Now, transportation officers in Boston wish to do the identical. “It will be done hand-in-hand with how the mayor and the governor announce reopening the economy,” stated Vineet Gupta, Planning Director for the Boston Transportation Department. The concept got here up throughout a City Council listening to Tuesday.

Gupta instructed WBZ that Centre Street in Jamaica Plain is one spot his division is eyeing, together with Codman Square in Dorchester, Meridian Street in East Boston, and Newbury Street.

“I think traffic on Newbury is already a nightmare,” stated pedestrian Jane Voss.

But Tom Army, who’s the supervisor of JP Licks on Newbury, stated, “I think it’s a great idea. We rely on pedestrian traffic, and anything that’s going to either expand that, or maybe some seating or something would help.”

Urban planner Jeff Speck stated the idea works finest on wider streets with two visitors lanes. “You take that parking lane, you push it into the first travel lane,” Speck stated.

He stated social distancing is sort of unimaginable in Boston with out making modifications. “There are too many competing forces on the sidewalks,” he stated.