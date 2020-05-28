Boston Marathon In-Person Race Canceled, We’re Going Virtual!

Breaking News

Thousands of runners will NOT be flooding the streets of Beantown in September … because the 124th Boston Marathon has been formally scrapped in change for a digital race.

The Boston Athletic Association made the decision to go digital on Thursday … after Mayor Martin Walsh canceled the in-person race (which was rescheduled to Sept. 14) as a result of COVID-19.

The choice marks the FIRST time the race has ever been canceled. Thanks, coronavirus.

Here’s the way it’s gonna work — runners can get of their 26.2 miles between September 7-14 and nonetheless get their medal … IF they supply proof they accomplished the race inside 6 hours.

The BAA will nonetheless provide digital Marathon Week perks like champions interviews and panel discussions … however no in-person occasions will happen.

On high of that, all runners who signed up for the unique April 20 race shall be provided a full refund.

FYI — Usually, greater than 30,000 folks take part within the Boston Marathon.

Unclear how many individuals will run “virtually” — however props to everybody who offers it a shot!