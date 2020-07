Convictions on 3 of the 18 counts Tsarnaev was founded guilty on have actually been reversed, and the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit ruled to leave his death sentence on 5 counts.

The court likewise ruled on Friday that Tsarnaev ought to be provided a new penalty stagetrial

.

Tsarnaev is being kept in federal jail inColorado He was founded guilty in 2015, consisting of for the deaths of Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu and SeanCollier

.