Authorities first undergone Conner right after 10 a.m. when Braintree police said these were looking for a white Ford Explorer stolen from the pet store parking lot. The vehicle had a dog inside at that time, they said.

A trooper was very nearly struck by the SUV around 10:50 a.m. on State Route 3 in Kingston, more than 30 miles south of Boston, when it sped past him, authorities said. Another trooper later on used spike strips to puncture two of the SUV’s tires.

Authorities were pursuing the vehicle when it crashed on a ramp from Route 3 to westbound State Route 44, and Conner fled on foot, the statement said.

Another trooper found Conner around 11:15 a.m. in Plymouth.

“The suspect immediately become unruly and resistant, said he was COVID positive, and refused to identify himself,” authorities said. “The suspect then spit at the Trooper as he was taken into custody and continued to spit inside the cruiser during transport. He also defecated in the back of the cruiser and in the barracks.”

Troopers at the barracks donned full-body personal protective equipment (PPE) and a hazardous waste cleanup team was contacted to sanitize the police vehicle. The three troopers who came into connection with Conner were put on “brief leave” and will also be monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

The man who owned the SUV was reunited along with his dog. Conner is expected to be arraigned remotely in Plymouth District Court.