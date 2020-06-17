Boston Dynamics’ Spot Dog-Like Robots Now on Sale, With Conditions

You is now able to buy one particular unnerving animal-like robots you may have seen on YouTube — so long as you do not plan to put it to use to harm or intimidate anyone.

Boston Dynamics on Tuesday started selling its four-legged Spot robots on the web for just under $75,000 (roughly Rs. 57 lakh) each.

The agile robots can walk, climb stairs, and observe their environments with cameras and other sensors. But those who buy them on the web must agree not to arm them or intentionally utilize them as weapons, among other conditions.

“The key goal for us is to make sure people trust robots,” Michael Perry, the company’s vice president for business development, said in a interview with The Associated Press. “Somebody wanted to use Spot for a haunted house and we said no to that. It frames the robot in a negative context.”

The terms and conditions suggest that “Spot is an amazing robot, but is not certified safe for in-home use or meant for use near children or others who might not appreciate the hazards related to its operation.”

Perry said if a buyer violates the conditions, the organization can nullify its warranty, decline to correct the robot and not renew its license, which would sooner or later cause the equipment to deactivate.

Boston Dynamics has been developing its dexterous robots through decades of military-funded research. The Waltham, Massachusetts, company is currently finding commercial applications for them for the first time as it was founded in 1992.

The company announced this past year that it might begin mass production of Spot. As a pilot project, it leased a lot more than 150 of the robots to select clients for such uses as monitoring construction sites, inspecting energy facilities and performing in theme parks. A human can operate the robots remotely, and in a few settings they are able to operate autonomously. The robots can run for about 90 minutes before they need recharging.

In one recent pilot in Singapore, a Spot robot was deployed in a public park to broadcast prerecorded messages asking people to maintain distance in one another to stop spread of the coronavirus. It was also used to interview patients at a Boston hospital’s COVID-19 triage center and always check their body’s temperature and other vitals.

Boston Dynamics says its sales are intended for commercial and industrial users and that the robots can only just be purchased in the US.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.