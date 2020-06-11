Boston Dynamics’ engineers are working from home, and have taken their robots with them

When the pandemic stopped Sam Seifert from going into any office, he, like millions of other Americans, was forced to create his work home with him. His work, though, wasn’t exactly suited to the domestic environment. It was big and loud. It stomped about his apartment and upset the neighbors. But that’s robots for you personally — never the most socially graceful of creatures.

As an engineer at Boston Dynamics, Seifert’s job is to upgrade the company’s star robot, the four-legged Spot. Since the firm began leasing Spot to customers a year ago, it’s been deployed on construction web sites, factory floors, and off-shore oil rigs. But quadrupedal robots are an unfamiliar addition to any workplace, and Boston Dynamics is still upgrading Spot’s power to deal with challenging surroundings, from steep stairs to oil-slicked floors.

71 Boston Dynamics engineers have taken a Spot home with them

Usually, this work is performed in the company’s headquarters where there’s ample space and resources to stress-test robots. But since the pandemic hit, the firm’s engineers have been forced to improvise, and dozens of Spot units (71 in total) have been sent home with employees to be tested in-front rooms, yards, and basements around the country.

Seifert says that he showed up in the office one day in March merely to be turned around and sent packing with his or her own Spot. It was a thrilling change to start with, that he told The Verge over email, however the challenges soon became apparent.

The first problem was that Spot is certainly much an industrial robot, and makes a hell of a racket, especially when navigating around a little Boston apartment. “Spot is loud,” Seifert told The Verge. “It’s not nearly that noticeable in an industrial setting or in a larger room, but in small confined spaces, Spot’s feet stomping tends to resonate.”

Operating Spot in a little apartment soon led to noise complaints

Following a noise complaint from his neighbors (“I don’t blame them”), Seifert started taking Spot outside for testing, braving the cold of his hometown and the effort of carrying the 71-pound Spot up and down two flights of stairs multiple times each day.

To beat the weather, that he initially tried working from his car with Spot outside, then working outside with Spot while wearing ski gear. But the cold proved too much. “The first rule of programming is ‘if your fingers are numb, you’re doing it wrong,’” says Seifert.

He settled as an alternative on a routine of writing code in his apartment, carrying Spot outside, running experiments, then carrying Spot right back upstairs to charge, analyzing the results, and doing it once again.

Eventually, he says, the sheer physical toll of this regimen got to him. “I lost a lot of weight over the three days that I used this workflow.” But with the business working on a big update for Spot’s mobility, he’d have to get another solution to carry on with his work.

Testing Spot can be an unavoidably physical process, says Boston Dynamics’ lead robotics engineer, Zack Jackowski. The company’s aim, he says, is to turn Spot in to a “mobility platform” — a multipurpose machine that goes anywhere humans can, and several places they can’t.

“We mostly sell the robot to industrial and commercial customers who have a sensor they want to take somewhere they don’t want a person to go,” says Jackowski. “Usually because it’s dangerous or because they need to do it so often that it would drive someone mad. Like carrying a camera around a factory 40 times a day and taking the same pictures each time.”

Jackowski doesn’t have a Spot unit at home, but while talking to The Verge over Skype, it’s clear he has memorabilia. Over his right shoulder is a poster showing Spot as a place pirate’s loyal companion (drawn, he says, by a fan on DeviantArt). Over his left is just a print designed to look like an old-fashioned National Geographic illustration. It shows BigDog, a quadrupedal robot designed by Boston Dynamics to be always a pack mule for the military.

“One of the luxuries of working on something like this is that people made fan art,” says Jackowski. “It’s the best thing you can ask for, as someone in a creative profession, to have people who care about your work.”

It’s maybe not surprising considering how popular Spot is on social media marketing, but Boston Dynamics’ engineers spend lots of time thinking about how people answer their robots. Their animal-like design can cause confusion, as people are expectant of them to behave and think like animals, reacting to noises and turning around to see objects, for example. (In reality, Spot has cameras on all sides of its chassis, giving it 360-degree vision.)

Spot wasn’t specifically designed to walk as an animal — that’s just convergent evolution

Jackowski notes that even though Spot’s design was inspired by nature, it had been built first and foremost as a robot. The fact that it moves as an animal, that he says, just shows that the company’s engineers and evolution settled on similar solutions. Animals walk the way they do “because they’ve evolved over millions and millions of years to have the best way of moving their bodies,” that he says. If you start trying to produce a machine that moves as efficiently as you can from scratch, you end up with some “convergent evolution.”

Since the pandemic hit, the big task for the company’s engineers has been updating Spot’s computer software with new mobility and autonomy features. These updates were released in May as Spot 2.0, and an excellent chunk of the underlying code was done from engineers’ domiciles.

When Spot shipped to clients last year, the navigation options were relatively basic. Using a controller like a Nintendo Switch, with a screen in the middle for camera feeds and joysticks on either side for steering, clients could guide Spot around a route and have the robot retrace this path automatically. With Spot 2.0, there are more choices for navigation, including setting waypoints, running predefined “missions” (like patrols and inspections), and greater flexibility with uploading and editing internal maps.

The main goal, says Jackowski, is always to make Spot as simple to use with minimal technical training. “The biggest feedback we get is ‘take care of more stuff for us,’” that he says.

How would you test a robot? By making it fall over — a lot

When Spot does fail in the field, Boston Dynamics’ engineers collect data logs from affected units and re-create the scenario that caused the problem. One issue addressed in the two.0 update, for example, is Spot’s handling on slippery surfaces, as even four legs can struggle to stay upright on metal floors slick with oils and lubricants.

The solution, says Jackowski, was to “go back to our lab and set up something just like that and make the robot fall over a whole bunch of times.” Doing this from home was tricky, however the company’s engineers improvised. One employee re-created a slippery surface by placing Spot’s feet on a wax sheet along with a wooden clipboard, then pulling the clipboard away with some string.





Space is still another issue which has to be overcome. Seifert, who struggled with testing Spot in his Boston apartment, finished up moving right back with his parents who live in a lakeside house where there’s more indoor and yard. He’s got extra company, too, by means of his brother and his brother’s puppy dog, which apparently gets along with Spot just fine.

“She was scared the first time she saw Spot, but now she’s used to it,” says Seifert. “She follows me and Spot around whenever we’re doing tasks outside.” Another engineer whose neighbor’s dog saw Spot said animals aren’t too bothered by the machines. “Once they smell it [they’re] disappointed and basically ignore it from then on.”

Seifert is amongst the engineers who’s had to generate what Jackowski calls “antagonistic environments” in his home to check Spot’s navigation abilities. Sometimes that means creating the equivalent of a robot obstacle course; other times, this means mocking up crowded or varied surroundings to make sure Spot can handle many different clutter. “I spent a lot of time trying to get my parents’ basement to not look like my parents’ basement: either by moving things around, or spicing things up with a saw horse or two,” says Seifert.





To prepare for working from home, the company’s safety team wrote new guidelines for engineers taking Spot right back with them, though they mainly involve keeping people a safe distance from the robots. Seifert recalls one incident when somebody who didn’t know Spot came up and gave it a bear hug.

“People unfamiliar with robots want to treat Spot like a dog, and calmly approaching a dog before bending over for pets and hugs is a reasonable thing to do,” that he says. “Thankfully no one got hurt, but Spot has some really powerful motors and a lot of pinch points.” Now, engineers know to warn anybody who approaches the robots to keep a safe distance.

If things do ever go sideways, though, there’s always the “big red button” to fall back on — a shutdown switch built into Spot’s control app that’s available as an optional physical button on the robot’s chassis. Press it once, and Spot freezes; press it twice, and the machine “gently slumps to the ground.” Problem solved.

So far, there have been no accidents with Spot’s home visits, and Boston Dynamics is now trying to its next big upgrade: the commercial launch of a robotic manipulator arm that fixes onto Spot’s head. This will start a whole new range of jobs, but today, Spot is practicing by picking up litter.

Andy Barry is another Boston Dynamics engineer who’s taken Spot home with him, along with one of only two existing preproduction robot arms. Like Seifert, his last day in the office was in early March, and he too has been lucky enough to maneuver to his parents’ house in western Massachusetts, along with his wife.

“I threw my Spot into the back of our 2004 Camry along with my wife’s monitor, some clothes, and our laptop,” Barry told The Verge over email. ”My parents’ house is significantly larger than our apartment in Cambridge and has enough space that I’m able to dedicate a space for Spot to perform safely.”

He says, to date, everyone is pretty much happy to have Spot inside your home. “I don’t think my neighbors have noticed it yet. Our mailwoman didn’t even blink an eye though. I guess she’s used to dogs!”

Seifert says that he gets some more stares than this. “More than once I’ve witnessed a car drive by, only to see it a few seconds later reverse back into view and then stop for a few minutes while the driver records a video on their cell phone,” he says. But his parents reside in a friendly neighbor hood, so most neighbors have just gotten used to the sight of him and Spot, out for a walk.

“Our mailwoman didn’t even blink an eye.”

Like Seifert, Barry’s workflow involves writing code, loading it in to Spot, trying out the robot, and then analyzing the outcomes. But as opposed to having Spot navigate homemade mazes, he’s been flexing its robotic arm, scattering whatever random items they can find throughout the house to act as a picking challenge.

To date, these objects have included hand towels, litter, and any random “knick knacks that don’t look breakable.” One test involved scattering recycling items onto his parent’s driveway and getting Spot to pick all of it up (though he had to completely clean up where Spot missed certain items). For still another, he tried to teach Spot how to play the classic lawn game of cornhole.





The company says it’s not ready to share way too many details on how a arm will operate for the present time, but Barry says they’ll initially be focusing on the type of gripping tasks you’d see in industrial surroundings — twisting valves, lever, and similar tools.

Does all of this mean that, 1 day, Spot may be available to help in your own home? Don’t hold your breath. Despite the ease with which Boston Dynamics’ engineers say they’ve had the opportunity to work from home with Spot, they all stress that it’s very much an industrial machine and so not at all suitable for knocking about your kitchen or living room.

“A lot of people who aren’t familiar with Spot think it would be great for in-home use, either helping the elderly, the sick, or people with special needs,” says Seifert. “I think that’s a great target to keep in our sights, but the technology needs to improve by leaps and bounds before we’re ready to operate in a constrained space around humans.”

Until then, only Boston Dynamics’ engineers are certain to get to simply take Spot home for summer. That’s probably for the best.