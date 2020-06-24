Boston cop caught on camera attacking peaceful protesters is the city’s second-highest paid employee

Activists in Boston are calling for the removal of the city’s second-highest paid employee from the key committee, after it emerged he was an infamous police figure nicknamed ‘Pepper Jack’ for his liberal utilization of pepper spray.

Captain John ‘Jack’ Danilecki, who has been investigated a lot more than 20 times, was caught on camera at a Black Lives Matter protest last month in the Massachusetts city, snatching an indication from a Haitian protester and ripping it up.

‘He’s like the avatar of cop violence in Boston,’ said Joey Peters, 37, who told The Boston Globe he found himself on the wrong end of Danilecki’s pepper spray canister during a protest last year.

On June 9 the city’s Vision Zero committee, which promotes safer streets, wrote to Mayor Martin Walsh to ask that Danilecki be removed from his liaison role.

They accused Danilecki of an acting in ‘aggressive, escalatory, and unacceptable manner towards peaceful protestors’.

‘It is unacceptable for an officer who partcipates in brutal tactics against civilians to be the liaison between BPD and those folks who are fighting to make our streets safer,’ the committee wrote.

The Black Lives Matter incident occurred on May 21.

The Haitian man was peacefully walking alongside the highway, fellow active supporters and workers claim, whenever his placard was gripped.

In the times before the encounter, taken on a good eight-second video clip, Danilecki along with other officers screamed at the group.

Someone within just the number of officers advised the dire to ‘go back to the hood,’ protesters mentioned.

The video will not capture the comment.

However, the person recording can be noticed shouting, ‘Are you likely to tell him to return to the cover again?’

Danilecki and then grabs the sign in addition to rips that apart.

Danilecki, a manager at the police section, was paid $350,000 which include overtime a year ago – next only to Lieutenant Timothy Kerbin.

The chief associated with Boston Police Department (BPD), William Gross, gets $255,000 a year.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, BPD spokesman, verified that the department offers six energetic internal research into Danilecki.

Since 1993, the department offers investigated Danilecki 20 periods, Boyle mentioned.

Of the 14 investigations which have been closed, he or she said, about three were continual, with punishments ranging from a new verbal reprimand to a one-day suspension.

Last August Danilecki had been seen facing the crowds of people during the Straight Pride Parade, a meeting that came thousands of pro-Trump in addition to pro-military protesters and counter-protesters in order to downtown Boston.

Milo Yiannopoulos, a new right-wing politics commentator in addition to former manager of Breitbart, who is openly homosexual, was the grand marshal of the Straight Pride Parade.

In numerous videos obtained that day time, Danilecki is visible releasing spice up spray in addition to aggressively getting and driving protesters, a lot of whom seemed to be acting quietly.

One video, published by a user calling themself Long Johns Brown, exhibits Danilecki assistance a demonstrator ? dissident away from him or her until he or she stumbled back and comes to the ground.

Another, messaged by Christopher Schmidt, exhibits him artificially attempting to tear the face mask from a protester’s face in addition to arresting him or her.

In 2004, the department introduced an internal exploration into Danilecki after a Boston Globe statement identified 17 instances of apparent ‘double-dipping’ — collecting spend while operating private information in different areas simultaneously.

The cost was in the end sustained, based on Boyle, in addition to Danilecki acquired a mental reprimand.

In an additional incident 2 yrs earlier, the paper documented that Danilecki received a one-day postponement, interruption after a regional attorney mentioned he was averted from processing a problem against a new patrolman who allegedly pushed him outdoors the house of a consumer.

Neither the Boston Police Department nor Danilecki have taken care of immediately requests regarding comment.

Danilecki really does maintain assistance within the community.

Arnold Pressman, an outdated business owner inside Mission Hill who have got to know Danilecki when he proved helpful in the area, recognized the police officer in the paper.

‘He’s not necessarily afraid to combine it up,’ he mentioned. ‘If if you’re having a trouble, he’d oftimes be the man you’d need alongside an individual.’

The Rev. Jeffrey Brown associated with the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury told the Globe having been surprised to understand this week associated with the current allegations towards Danilecki.

He mentioned Danilecki enjoyed a ‘critical’ role in assisting to dealer a ceasefire during a rise in team violence inside the mid-2000s.

‘During that time period, there were not many police officers who had been willing to use clergy,’ said Brown.

‘Even though Boston is an extremely progressive law enforcement department, an individual saw individuals on the force who else saw of which as gentle work.

‘But Jack was constantly one of the first in order to jump in.’