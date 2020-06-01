Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown joins George Floyd protests in Atlanta | NBA News

Boston Celtics ahead Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to assist lead a peaceable protest in Atlanta on Saturday evening, he stated on a stay stream of his Instagram account.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” stated Brown, who’s from Marietta, Georgia, and can be a vice chairman of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

“This is a peaceable protest. Being a star, being an NBA participant do not exclude me from no conversations in any respect. First and foremost, I’m a black man and I’m a member of this neighborhood. We’re elevating consciousness for a few of the injustices that we have been seeing. It’s not OK.

“As a young person, you’ve got to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I’m 23 years old. I don’t know all of the answers. But I feel how everybody else is feeling, for sure. No question.”

Brown, 23, posted a photograph of himself holding an indication studying ‘I Can’t Breathe’, a reference to the loss of life of George Floyd earlier this week.

Malcolm Brogdon: “I got a grandfather who marched next to Dr. King in the 60’s. He was amazing and he would be proud to see us all here.” He added “Jaylen, man, has led this charge. I’m proud of him. We need more leaders.” pic.twitter.com/3r3qsojB45 — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 31, 2020

Brown was joined by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, who can be an NBPA vice chairman, and guard Justin Anderson of the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate. Brogdon and Anderson performed collectively in school at Virginia.

Floyd died whereas in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, resulting in homicide and manslaughter costs towards officer Derek Chauvin.

Fervent protests have emerged in dozens of cities throughout the nation this week, with some remaining peaceable and a few turning violent.

Brown posted on Twitter late Saturday three individuals who had been a part of his protest had been arrested, and he requested for assist in discovering the names of these arrested.

Image:

Malcolm Brogdon in motion for the Indiana Pacers



Brogdon, a 27-year-old born in Atlanta, emphasised his delight in his metropolis and his sense of function being a part of the peaceable protest.

“This is a moment. We have leverage right now,” he stated in Brown’s video. “We have a second in time. People are going to look again, our youngsters are going to look again at this and say, ‘You had been a part of that’.

“I’ve obtained a grandfather that marched subsequent to [Martin Luther King Jr] in the ’60s, and he was superb. He can be proud to see us all right here. We obtained to maintain pushing ahead.

“Jaylen has led this charge, man, and I’m proud of him. We need more leaders.”

