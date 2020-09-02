Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says first made shot triggered fourth-quarter, three-point barrage in Game 2 win | NBA News

Marcus Smart stated making the first shot was essential after he nailed 5 fourth-quarter, three-pointers to move the Boston Celtics to a Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Smart did not like a call that broke him late in the 3rd quarter, a minute that made it appear like the Toronto Raptors were taking control versus the Boston Celtics.
So, in the 4th quarter, he took matters into his own hands.
Smart altered the game with 16 points in an amazing three-minute stretch early in the 4th and the Celtics have the ruling NBA champs in major difficulty. Boston topped Toronto 102-99 on Monday night, taking a 2 -0 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final match-up.
Once I saw the first one go …