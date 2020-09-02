Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says first made shot triggered fourth-quarter, three-point barrage in Game 2 win | NBA News

Marcus Smart stated making the first shot was essential after he nailed 5 fourth-quarter, three-pointers to move the Boston Celtics to a Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Smart did not like a call that broke him late in the 3rd quarter, a minute that made it appear like the Toronto Raptors were taking control versus the Boston Celtics.

Highlights of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi-final series in between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors



Smart altered the game with 16 points in an amazing three-minute stretch early in the 4th and the Celtics have the ruling NBA champs in major difficulty. Boston topped Toronto 102-99 on Monday night, taking a 2 -0 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final match-up.

Once I saw the first one go …