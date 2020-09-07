Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward returns to NBA bubble but is not ready to play | NBA News

Injured Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando on Sunday, but his right ankle hasn’t recovered yet to the point he can play.

Coach Brad Stevens said Saturday that Hayward won’t be ready for competition “anytime soon”.

Hayward, 30, sustained a Grade III sprain of his ankle on August 17 while attempting to box out Joel Embiid during Boston’s 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

After Hayward jumped for the rebound, he appeared to land on the foot of team-mate Daniel Theis. At the time, it was expected Hayward would miss about four weeks.

Upon his return to Orlando, Hayward will need to quarantine for four days.