Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens pens letter of support for his players | NBA News

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he helps the choices of a number of of his players who’ve taken half in current protests following the loss of life of George Floyd.



Stevens believes one of the simplest ways he could be useful to his players proper now’s by listening to them.

Boston players together with Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier have been amongst a number of NBA players to take part in protests following the loss of life of Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis final month after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as he begged for air.

Demonstrations have taken place in cities across the nation in response to the incident, which was captured in a extensively seen video that has mobilised protesters. A medical expert dominated on Monday that Floyd’s coronary heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has described current occasions in America as an 'awakening'



“I think the thing that I wanted them to know is that every decent person is hurting,” Stevens stated in a convention name with reporters on Tuesday. “Every decent person feels the pain of the African American community. But I also don’t want to pretend like I know the exact, distinct pain. So what I wanted them to know is that I am with them.”

The Celtics had been amongst a number of skilled sports activities groups to difficulty statements within the aftermath of Floyd’s loss of life, saying partially that it and different related incidents have left the whole Celtics organisation combating grief and anger.

The ensuing nationwide dialogue has reminded Stevens of the discussions he had with players previous to the 2016-17 season in the course of the peak of Colin Kaepernick’s protests when he took a knee in the course of the nationwide anthem previous to NFL video games to protest police brutality.

Stevens stated these protests prompted players to share their very own experiences with racial profiling and discrimination.

Jaylen Brown celebrates a three-pointer in opposition to the Cleveland Cavaliers



Brown, who grew up outdoors of Atlanta, drove 15 hours from Boston to steer a march in Atlanta on Sunday.

It is the type of motion Stevens has come to anticipate from the 23-year-old.

“I am not surprised with him taking a leadership role,” Stevens stated. “That is who he is.”

Floyd’s loss of life and the ensuing demonstrations come at a time throughout which NBA management is making an attempt to formulate a plan to presumably resume the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stevens stated the proposals are promising, however that almost all speak about basketball has taken a backseat in current days.

Several Celtics players did start to participate in voluntary, particular person exercises on the group’s observe facility on Monday. The group can also be having common conferences by way of video conferencing.

But Stevens stated they’ve principally been specializing in the psychological wellbeing of athletes because the begin of the pandemic and that has continued in the course of the demonstrations.

