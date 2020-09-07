Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors still searching for respective ‘A’ games | NBA News

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are still searching for their respective ‘A’ games as the Eastern Conference semi-final series heads into Game 5.

The series has taken an unexpected path to an expected destination. The Celtics were half a second from taking a 3-0 lead, but we now have a 2-2 series with a pivotal Game 5 on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Arena at 11:30pm.

With a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals coming down to the best-of-three games, here are three things to know about what we have seen in this series so far.

A starting advantage

Image:

Pascal Siakam is congratulated by Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet



The Raptors seemingly had a depth advantage coming into this series with Gordon Hayward out, Marcus Smart in Boston’s starting line-up and legitimate questions about everybody left on the Celtics’ bench.

Per aggregate bench net rating, the Raptors had the NBA’s best bench in the regular season. And then they had the best bench in the first round of the playoffs, outscoring the…