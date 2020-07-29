Bossin 3.2 CU. FT Compact Refrigerator 2 Door MIni Fridge Chiller and Freezer Compartment with Removable Glass Shelves Small Drink Food Storage Cooler for Office, Dorm, Apartment, Bedroom(Black)



Price: $229.99 - $204.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 12:45:32 UTC – Details)



STYLISH COMPACT REFRIGERATER by Bossin

Add a Cooler touch in your life!

WHY CHOOSE Bossin Compact Refrigerator

*Over 40 years professional experience manufacture refrigerator and freezer.

*stainless steel look portable fride with modern and sleek design; high performance refrigerator with removable steel shelf adn bonus ice cube tray

*3.2 CuFt portbale refrigerator with internal freezer is ideal for small space like dorm, office, bedroom, householdetc, easy to freeze your food and easy to move.

*With adjustable thermostat round knob, Refrigerator compartment 32′ to 50′ F / Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F to keep your food at desired temperature, easy to operate for preserving your food and drinks.

Techinal Parameters:

*Capacity: 3.2 cu ft

*Unit dimension: 33.46 *20.08 * 19.09inches

Fridge capacity: 2.24 cu. ft Freezer capacity: 0.93 cu ft

*Temperature range: 32°F to 50°F/ Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F.

*What’s inside: Tray x 1 ; ice cube tray x1; Ice shovel x 1 Removable glass shelf x 2 Crisper Drawer x 1

【ADJUSTABLE TEMPERATURE CONTROL】- refrigerator compartment 32′ to 50′ F / Freezer compartment 3′ to -1’F., the temperature can be adjusted 7 positions from cold to coldest.

【REMOVABLE GLASS SHELVES】-come with three removable glass shelves, seven height can be choosen to select your favorite combination. Flexible to store your food or drinks and easy pull them out to clean.

【MORE FEATURES FOR YOU】-Crisper Drawer design keep friuts and vegetables fresh, bonus ice tray and shovel can help make ice cube chill your drinking.

【HIGH-QUALITY SERVICE】-We provide friendly worry-free service for one year. You can contact us whenever you have problems about our products.