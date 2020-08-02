Boss Office Products Wingback Traditional Chair in Burgundy



Stunning with its mahogany wood finishes, the Boss Wingback Traditional Chair In Burgundy is classic in its design, featuring button tufted styling that gives off an elegant ambiance. The hand-applied brass nail head trim further adds decoration and appeal that will make your office an attractive and welcome place. The handy pneumatic gas lift seat allows for adjusting the height so that you’re comfortable while you work. Measurements are 30″ W x 32″ D x 41-44″ H and the seat has a weight limit of 250 pounds. This model can be purchased in Oxblood vinyl or black Caressoft.



Elegant Mahogany wood finish on all wood components

Hand applied brass nail head trim

Pneumatic gas lift seat height adjustment

Available in Black and Oxblood

Classic traditional button tufted styling

