Boss Office Products Perfect Posture Delux Fabric Task Chair with Adjustable Arms in Black

Offering built-in lumbar support, the Boss Black Deluxe Posture Chair W/ Adjustable Arms is an excellent choice for any executive. The five-star nylon base provides stability for the unit, which measures 25″ W x 25″ D x 35-40″ H. The chair can easily be personalized by adjusting the arms, setting the pneumatic seat to your desired height and moving the back to the appropriate depth. With hooded double-wheel casters and a low weight of 30 pounds, users won’t have any trouble operating the seat. As an added benefit, the chair has thick pads and a waterfall seat that is easy on the legs. The seat fabric also comes in red, gray and blue.

Waterfall seat reduces stress to legs

Adjustable back depth

Pneumatic seat height adjustment; With adjustable arms

5 star nylon base allows smooth movement and stability; Hooded double wheel casters

Contoured task/office chair from Boss with lumbar support; waterfall-contour seat relieves stress to legs

Nylon, swivel 5-star base with double wheel casters; padded seat covered in durable tweed fabric