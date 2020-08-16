Boss Office Products (BOSXK) Contract Task Chair with Synchro-Tilt Mechanism, Black



Price: $294.00 - $111.50

(as of Aug 16,2020 10:04:32 UTC – Details)



What’s synchro-tilt you ask? Ever adjust the back rest to recline more and both feet Come off the floor? Our synchro-tilt mechanism allows the back and seat to move independently so you keep your back in healthy alignment and “keep reaching for the stars! ” and with both adjustable seat and arm Height, you are sure to find your ideal fit in this premium mesh office chair. The contoured seat is made of 4″ High-density foam cushion to keep you comfortable during extended hours or work tasks or hobby filled Weekends. Hooded double wheel casters make for smooth and quiet ease of movement.

Contoured 4″ high density foam seat cushion

Synchro-tilt mechanism

Adjustable tilt tension control

Pneumatic gas lift seat height adjustment