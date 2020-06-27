One of the country’s biggest pub chains has said it won’t force drinkers to hand over their contact details – fearing the policy will put them off.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, can be refusing to create staff wear masks, claiming pubs must not feel like hospitals.

He said clients would be able to prop up the bar when pubs open next week – ignoring yet another safety guideline issued by the Government.

Ralph Findlay, chief executive of Marston’s, can be refusing to create staff wear masks, claiming pubs must not feel like hospitals

Marston’s will re-open 90 % of its 1,400 sites from July 4 – yet others in Wales and Scotland will follow once local lockdown restrictions are eased.

The brewer will spend several hundred thousand pounds on personal protective equipment for employees who want to utilize it for ‘their own peace of mind’ but not as a matter of course.

The Wolverhampton-based group, which owns the Pitcher & Piano and Revere chains, said it would leave pens and paper for customers to fill out their details when they wanted to.

It means this voluntary information, and potentially the records of those making digital bookings, will be the only data it may provide to simply help the Government’s track and trace efforts.

The brewer will spend several hundred thousand pounds on personal protective equipment for employees who want to use it for ‘their own peace of mind’ but not as a matter of course [File photo]

It employs industry human body the British Beer and Pub Association raised privacy concerns in regards to the collection and storage of personal customer data.

A spokesman said: ‘We do have significant concerns within the collection and storage of personal customer data when visiting the pub.

‘We welcome the Prime Minister’s pledge to work with the sector to create this manageable as it poses significant logistical challenges.’

The reduction of the two-metre social distancing rule threw a lifeline to pubs and restaurants – but has caused confusion, with some venues set to impose strict measures plus some planning to introduce none at all – even within different pubs owned by the same company.

The guidance also stands in stark contrast to rules on public transport, where masks are mandatory.

Mr Findlay, 59, said issues such as for example PPE and contact details were ‘requests’ from the Government rather than rules.

He added there is a ‘degree of grey area and flexibility of guidance that is very helpful’, letting publicans make up their particular minds about which bits they want to enforce.

The Wolverhampton-based group, which owns the Pitcher & Piano and Revere chains, said it would leave pens and paper for customers to fill out their details if they wanted to [File photo]

Rival Wetherspoon’s – which can be opening its 750 pubs in England from a few weeks – has spent £11million on PPE and measures such as hand sanitiser machines and distancing signs to help keep staff and customers safe.

But, like Marston’s, it also wont force staff to use it. The group has setup screens at the bar and between tables which can be less than two metres apart.

Mr Findlay estimates Marston’s websites will need takings to be at around 50 to 60 % of pre-Covid levels so that you can break even. Marston’s said lockdown wiped £40million off sales in March.

Mr Findlay urged ministers to lower VAT from 20 % to 5 per cent in hospitality to encourage punters to have out and spend.

He said it will also be crucial to make pubs enjoyable places to see, adding: ‘It’s important to me for pubs to look like pubs rather than like hospitals because when they do, people won’t wish to come here.’