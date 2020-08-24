Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race: Hundreds join Istanbul competition

While lots of sporting occasions have actually been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, a distinct swimming obstacle occurred in Istanbul on Sunday.

Hundreds of rivals participated in the 32nd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, which is thought about among the world’s finest open water swimming races and the only global swimming contest.

The race began in Istanbul’s Kanlica district, which pushes the Asian side of the city, and ended in the European Kurucesme district.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, 1,765 swimmers from 59 nations braved the 6.5 km (4 mile) race.

The race, which is arranged by the Turkish Olympic committee, started in 1989.

The competition was at first due to occur on 12 July, however was delayed up until …