The previous Bosnian Serb leader Ratko Mladic is set to appeal his conviction for genocide and criminal offenses versus humankind at a court in The Hague.

The two-day hearing will start on Tuesday after it was postponed a number of times due to the fact that of Mladic’s health problems and the coronavirus pandemic.

The 78-year-old led forces throughout the massacre of Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) throughout the 1990s Bosnian war.

Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia”, he was imprisoned for life in November 2017.

The defence is due to speak initially at the tribunal in The Hague, with the prosecution speaking quickly after. His legal representatives are anticipated to inform the UN court that he never ever bought the atrocities for which he was founded guilty.

Mladic will himself promote 10 minutes on Wednesday, although it is uncertain if he will appear face to face.

His kid, Darko Mladic, informed the AFP news company that his daddy “hasn’t been able to prepare” for the appeal hearing due to his health problems.

