Security has been stepped in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s capital Sarajevo forward of a Mass to honour Croatia’s Nazi collaborators in World War Two.

Anti-fascists organisations and activists took to the streets of the town to protest in opposition to the spiritual service.

The annual occasion, often held in Austria on the website of the Croatia’s pro-Nazi Ustasha regime’s final stand within the city of Bleiburg, was moved to Bosnia due to coronavirus restrictions.

Thousands of individuals marched in Sarajevo, as police carefully watched. There have been no stories of violence.

The fascist Ustasha regime dominated Croatia as a puppet regime of Nazi Germany from 1941 to 1945, their nation having been expanded to incorporate all of Bosnia and a few elements of Serbia.

During that interval, they set about exterminating the Serb, Jewish, and Gypsy inhabitants.

Photographs exhibiting victims of Nazi forces and the Ustasha regime had been positioned alongside the route of the protest march.

Big crowds later gathered within the metropolis centre, because the Mass was condemned by Sarajevo’s mayor, the president of Croatia, and the World Jewish Congress. The Nazi-hunting Simon Wiesenthal Center described the occasion as a “travesty of memory and justice”.

Police sealed off the world across the Sacred Heart Cathedral, the place the Mass was held on Saturday morning. Sarajevo Archbishop Vinko Puljic, who led the service, rejected all of the accusations and mentioned praying for victims’ souls didn’t imply approval of their acts.

An analogous memorial occasion was held in Croatia’s capital Zagreb. Tens of hundreds of Nazi-allied Croatian troopers and their households fled to Austria on the finish of World War Two. But British forces handed them over to Yugoslav partisans, who killed a lot of them at Bleiburg and on a pressured march again to Yugoslavia.