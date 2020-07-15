Bose SoundSport, Wireless Earbuds, (Sweatproof Bluetooth Headphones for Running and Sports), Black



With no wires in the way, Bose Sound Sport wireless headphones keep you moving with powerful audio and Stay Hear+ tips designed for comfort and stability. A soft silicone material and unique shape provide a secure fit that stays put and feels good. Connect to your device easily with Bluetooth and NFC pairing, and use the inline mic and remote to control volume, skip tracks and take calls. With the Bose Connect app, controlling and switching between multiple devices is easy. These headphones are sweat and weather resistant and have a lithium ion battery that delivers up to 6 hours per charge. With performance like this, the only challenge left is your workout. Included: Sound Sport wireless headphones; Stay Hear+ tips; USB charging cable; carry case. Allow up to two hours to fully charge the battery. A full charge powers the headphones for up to six hours. The headphones will not play while charging.Note: Before charging, be sure the headphones are at room temperature between 41 degree Fahrenheit (5 degree Celsius ) and 104 degree Fahrenheit (40 degree Celsius ). “Made for iPod,” “Made for iPhone,” and “Made for iPad” mean that an electronic accessory has been designed to connect specifically to iPod, iPhone, or iPad, respectively, and has been certified by the developer to meet Apple performance standards. Apple is not responsible for the operation of this device or its compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Please note that the use of this accessory with iPod, iPhone or iPad may affect wireless performance.

A high quality audio experience, consistently balanced at any volume, thanks to Bose active EQ. Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Wireless convenience, with easy Bluetooth and NFC pairing aided by voice prompts

Exclusive Stay Hear and tips keep the headphones comfortably in place during workouts

Sweat and weather resistance for reliability while exercising

Up to 6 hours battery life per charge. Please refer the User Guide before use