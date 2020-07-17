Bose SoundLink Micro, Portable Outdoor Speaker, (Wireless Bluetooth Connectivity), Black



The Bose Sound Link Micro Bluetooth speaker delivers sound so good for a speaker its size, you’ll never leave it behind. Proprietary Bose technology produces loud, clear sound—even outdoors—thanks to its custom mounted transducer and passive radiators. All from a speaker that’s at home in your hand. It’s also waterproof from the inside out, has a soft but rugged exterior and tear resistant silicone strap, so it’s ready to take with you on all life’s adventures. Attach it to your backpack or cooler, and don’t worry if it falls on the sidewalk or in the sand. And if you drop it in the pool, just dry it off and keep playing. Enjoy up to six hours of play time with a rechargeable lithium ion battery.

Pair your smartphone or tablet wirelessly and easily with Bluetooth connectivity and voice prompts. Press a button and take phone calls out loud directly through the speaker with crisp, clear Bose sound. The built in speakerphone also gives you voice access to your phone’s Siri or your Google Assistant—directly through the speaker. It even works with the Echo Dot for hands free voice control. Want even more sound? Use the free Bose Connect app to pair more than one compatible Bose Bluetooth speaker for Party Mode to play the same music through each. Or use Stereo Mode to separate right and left channels. Available in Black with Black strap, Midnight Blue with Smoky Violet strap or Bright Orange with Dark Plum strap. Included: Sound Link Micro Bluetooth speaker; USB cable.

Crisp, Balanced Sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Waterproof Speaker From the Inside Out (Ipx7 Rating), With Soft, Rugged Exterior, Resists Dents, Cracks and Scratches

Easily Portable With a Tear Resistant Strap to Bring It Wherever You Go, Strap to Your Backpack, Cooler or Handlebars

Up to 6 Hours of play time from a rechargeable battery and wireless Bluetooth pairing.

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant — hands free

Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play in sync