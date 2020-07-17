Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II – Soft Black



From the pool to the park to the patio, the SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II provides full range, portable sound anywhere you go. Advanced Bose technology packs big sound into a small, water resistant speaker that’s durable enough to take with you however the day unfolds, even if it’s next to the pool. It’s durably built, with an easy touch silicone texture that won’t slip out of your hand when you’re on the move. And it’s just as simple to use—voice prompts tell you what device you’re paired to so you don’t have to guess, and if you’re using an NFC enabled device, just pair with a tap. Need to keep the music flowing? You’re covered with up to 8 hours of music, and it’s rechargeable via Micro B USB. There’s even a built in speakerphone to handle calls without holding your phone. Also download the Bose Connect app to drag and drop Bluetooth connections, unlock features and access updates down the line. This small colored wireless speaker is available in Aquatic Blue, Coral Red, Soft Black or Polar White. Included: SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II; USB cable.

Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range of approximately 30 feet.

Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go

Voice prompts talk you through Bluetooth pairing so it’s easier than ever or even quick-pair with NFC devices

Lithium-ion battery lets you enjoy up to 8 hours of play time, rechargeable with USB power sources

Wireless Bluetooth pairing with voice prompts allows you to easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant — hands free

Pair two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play in sync