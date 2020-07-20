Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II – Black



Price: $229.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 01:40:46 UTC – Details)



Enjoy a better wireless experience with Bose sound link Around Ear wireless headphones II. Exclusive technology delivers deep, immersive sound at any volume, making them the best sounding wireless headphones available. A dual microphone system rejects noise and wind so you’ll be heard loud and clear. And enhanced side tone makes your voice sound more natural. Sound link wireless headphones use the latest Bluetooth technology so you can easily connect to your mobile devices with seamless audio/video sync and switch between two devices. For NFC enabled devices, you can simply tap the right ear cup for quick pairing. A rechargeable lithium ion battery lets you listen for up to 15 hours and gives you up to 2 hours of play time with a 15 minute charge. Effortless touch controls allow for simple command of your music and calls. And voice prompts give you information about battery life, device connection and caller ID. Sound link wireless headphones are lighter and more comfortable than other comparable wireless headphones so you can enjoy them all day long. Wear them almost anywhere, and experience uncompromised wireless performance. Included: sound link Around Ear headphones; detachable audio cable; carrying case. Ear cushion:3.8 inches Height x 2.9 inches Width.

Latest Bluetooth technology for easy connectivity and seamless audio/video syncs

Advanced microphone system, HD voice for clear calls in windy or noisy environments

Up to 15 hours play time with rechargeable lithium ion battery

Switch between two Bluetooth devices so you can watch a video while staying connected to your smartphone. Wireless range up to 30 feet (9 meter)