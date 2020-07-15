Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control – Rose Gold



What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your out, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose quiet comfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. And that’s just the beginning. Quiet comfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio only take on Augmented reality. Embedded inside your headphones is a multi directional motion sensor. One that Bose AR can utilize to provide contextual audio based on where you are. Unlock Bose AR via a firmware update through the Bose connect app. They’re Alexa enabled, too, so you can enjoy entertainment, get information, and manage your day — all without looking at your phone. Adjust your level of noise cancelling between three settings using the action button or the Bose connect app. Volume optimized EQ gives you balanced audio performance at any volume, and a noise rejecting dual microphone system provides clearer calls, even in noisy environments. And with easy Bluetooth pairing, 20 hours of battery life, and a durable, comfortable fit — you can keep the music or the quiet going all day long. Included: quiet comfort 35 II, carrying case, Charging cable, Audio cable For enjoying music without battery power.

Limited-edition Rose Gold QC 35 headphones II

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose connect app