Bose Portable Smart Speaker — with Alexa Voice Control Built-In, Black



Price: $349.00

The Bose portable smart speaker is our most versatile smart speaker. It’s a home speaker, a portable speaker, and a voice control speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and out of the house, You can take it with you wherever you go. Everywhere your Wi-Fi can reach, you can control the speaker with your voice and use it as an Amazon Alexa speaker or your Google assistant speaker. You’ll have access to all the popular music, internet radio stations, podcasts, and more from Amazon music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control the speaker with your mobile phone or tablet via Bluetooth and listen to anything your device can play. The portable home speaker is designed to distribute audio in every direction at the same time, so whether you put it in the middle of the party or the corner of the room, the sound will come from all around you. And each part of the speaker Works in total harmony to deliver deep, clear, lifelike sound, no matter where you play it, no matter what you listen to. The Bose portable smart speaker is also engineered with multi-room functionality. That means you can connect it to any other Bose smart speaker or sound bar you’ve got (like the Bose Home speaker 500) for a seamless audio experience throughout your home. Listen to different songs in different rooms, or one song in every room at the same time — and get everybody singing along. Available in triple black or luxe Silver. Included: Bose portable smart speaker, power cord.

Portability: Grab the handle and take this lightweight (just over 2 lbs) speaker wherever you go out of the house, or move it with you from room to room around the house

Sound performance: Enjoy 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass, no matter where or what you play

Rugged and ready: This portable speaker has a durable design, battery life of up to 12 hours, and a water-resistant IPX4 rating for all life’s drops, bumps, sprays, and splashes

Bluetooth speaker: Outside Wi-Fi range, use it as a portable Bluetooth speaker and control it with your mobile phone or tablet to listen to anything your device can play

Smart speaker: Within Wi-Fi range, control the speaker with your voice and use it as an Amazon Alexa speaker or your Google Assistant speaker to play integrated music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora

Compatible products: This Bluetooth speaker is part of the Bose Smart Home Family and works with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars for a multi-room listening experience