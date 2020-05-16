Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke prediction: How will Bundesliga fixture play out today?

The Bundesliga returns this weekend with Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke the headline act on re-opening day.

The Revierderby kicks issues off when German’s prime division makes its long-awaited return following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday afternoon.

Teams have been coaching for quite a few weeks with quite a few well being and security protocols set to be enacted together with the match itself being performed out with out followers behind closed doorways.





Dortmund will be hoping to make it 5 league wins in a row as they appear to shut the hole on the prime of the desk.

Here’s all the things you could know:

What time is the sport?

The match kicks off at 2.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1.

Subscribers are additionally capable of stream the sport on-line through the BT Sport web site.

Team information

For the hosts midfielders Axel Witsel and Emre Can will miss the sport with accidents.

Winger Marco Reus and defenders Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nico Schulz are additionally unavailable.

For the guests, Benjamin Stambouli needs to be match.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Brandt, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Schalke: Schubert, Kenny, Todibo, Nastasic, Oczipka, Serdar, McKennie, Schopf, Raman, Burgstaller, Harit

Odds

Dortmund 4/9

Draw 10/3

Schalke 5/1

Prediction

Dortmund all the time have objectives in them and with Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland main the way in which ought to discover the web right here too. That stated, for all their attacking prowess going ahead they’re weak on the different finish too. Expect objectives. Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Schalke