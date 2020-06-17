Borussia Dortmund fall to shock home defeat to Mainz – European round-up | Football News





Jadon Sancho has been unable to prevent a bg surpise defeat regarding Borussia Dortmund

Mainz increased their particular chances of success in the Bundesliga with a shock 2-0 earn at Borussia Dortmund about Wednesday evening.

Second-placed Dortmund will be looking more than their shoulder blades after this problem, where Jonathan Burkardt exposed the rating after the fifty percent hour just before Jean-Philippe Mateta struck through the penalty area minutes following the break.

With simply two game titles remaining, Mainz went several points free from 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf, who else came from 2-0 behind right after 86 moments to protected a 2-2 draw from RB Leipzig.

Leipzig appeared established to maneuver within 1 point associated with Dortmund right after Kevin Kampl and Timo Werner minted shortly after the particular hour, nevertheless Steven Skrzybski pulled 1 back just before Andre Hoffmann levelled inside added-on period.

Bayer Leverkusen are back up to fourth having seen off Cologne 3-1.

Sven Bender and Kai Havertz place Leverkusen a couple of goals to the good in addition to although Sebastiaan Bornauw taken one back again, Moussa Diaby restored the particular two-goal pillow.

Eintracht Frankfurt leapfrogged 10-man Schalke and in to ninth having a 2-1 home victory.

Andre Silva and David Abraham minted and even though Weston McKennie halved the particular deficit, Can Bozdogan’s delivering off to get a second orange card aided Frankfurt hold on tight for all about three points.

Moanes Dabour scored 2 times while Ihlas Bebou arrived off the counter to online as Hoffenheim won 3-1 at Augsburg, whose objective from Ruben Vargas proved to become a mere comfort and ease.

La Liga: Atletico thrash Osasuna

Atletico Madrid are upwards to next in La Liga right after cruising to a 5-0 win from Osasuna.

Joao Felix netted inside either fifty percent, while Marcos Llorente arrived off the counter to give a third just before fellow replacements Alvaro Morata, the on-loan Chelsea striker, and Yannick Carrasco also obtained on the scoresheet.

Raul Garcia’s fees and Asier Villalibre’s objective helped Athletic Bilbao to a 2-2 draw from Eibar, in whose goals originated in Kike along with a spot-kick coming from Fabian Orellana.

Celta Vigo relocated two points free from the fall zone following a goalless get at Real Valladolid.

