Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle with Bamboo Lid & Protective Sleeve – BPA Free & Non-toxic – Temperature Tolerance, Shatter Resistant, Leakproof & Dishwasher Safe, Strap Cap, Multicolor, 18 Oz



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 01:27:42 UTC – Details)





HIGH-QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: The water bottle is crafted from the highly durable and shatter-resistant borosilicate glass, environmentally friendly bamboo lid and followed by a soft and sturdy protective sleeve – To make it a perfect option!

NON-TOXIC AND LONG-LASTING: The borosilicate glass bottle is completely safe to use as it is free from BPA, Phthalate, lead, and cadmium; the glass won’t break or crack easily and it has a temperature tolerance of -20~150℃ to hold both hot or cold drinks

SPILL AND LEAK-PROOF: No leakages and spilling for the beverage to drink on the go! The silicone seal in the lid acts a leak-proof barrier to prevent leaking and best mouth size allows you to drink or pouring easy in one hand

SUITABLE FOR MANY OCCASIONS: The glass water bottle with a slip-resistant grip is very convenient to carry your favorite beverages, so you can hydrate at anytime, anywhere; available in multiple colors to go stylish!

MUST-HAVE ON THE GO ACCESSORY: The bottle is comfortable to use and lightweight to carry inside your bag; You can use this water bottle for traveling, gym, camping, jogging, while on the car, backpacking, in strollers and much more