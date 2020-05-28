Born With Pride stars in Kempton entries for Wednesday | Racing News

Born With Pride is amongst various promising sorts entered for the Classic Trial at Kempton on Wednesday.

The daughter of Born To Sea has solely Quadrilateral forward of her with most corporations in the ante-post market on the Investec-sponsored Oaks, after a 20-1 success in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes on her solely juvenile begin in November.

The Epsom showpiece is scheduled for July four this yr and, ought to racing restart as hoped subsequent week, William Haggas has pencilled in his filly for the 10-furlong contest on the Sunbury venue, which hosts the race this yr quite than its conventional residence of Sandown.

Eleven characteristic and John Gosden’s once-raced colt Hypothetical is one other who will command loads of consideration, having impressed on his sole begin at Chelmsford in December. Gosden has additionally entered Godolphin-owned Newbury winner Encipher. Max Vega has been given an entry by Ralph Beckett, whereas Pyledriver is held in excessive regard by William Muir.

Along with Born With Pride and Hypothetical, different unbeaten runners in competition for the Group Three occasion are Bright Melody (Charlie Appleby), Cepheus (Brian Meehan) and Yes My Boy (Archie Watson).

A high quality card additionally sees the EBF Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes, which has three Gosden possibles in the 27 – Nazeef, Scentasia and Shimmering.