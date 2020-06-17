Boris Johnson’s vehicle involved in minor collision after protester targeted convoy

Boris Johnson’s car was involved in a minor collision with a security vehicle after a protester targeted the convoy outside parliament.
Video footage showed a man running in the road outside the Palace of Westminster as Mr Johnson left through the gates following prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.
The lead car was forced to stop to avoid the protester, who had been demonstrating about Turkish action against Kurdish rebels, prompting an escort vehicle to shunt into the back of Mr Johnson’s car.
The vehicles then drove off, with a dent clearly visible in the back of the prime minister’s Jaguar.
Downing Street confirmed the prime minister was inside the car at the time of the incident.
A No 10 spokesman said: “Yes, that was the PM’s car.
“I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.”
The protester was detained by police and taken into the Palace of Westminster by officers.
