Boris Johnson’s racial equality review is ‘written on back of fag packet,’ says David Lammy

Boris Johnson‘s policy for a new racial inequality commission was “written on the back of a fag packet” to assuage the anger of Black Lives Matter protesters, the shadow justice secretary has said.

In an excoriating attack on the federal government, David Lammy said it absolutely was “immature” for the UK to still be holding discussions about whether racism exists and condemned Mr Johnson for announcing still another review instead of taking action.

Mr Lammy also questioned why the prime minister announced plans for a new commission in a long Telegraph article, which focused mostly on the ongoing row over statues of controversial historical figures.





“It feels that yet again in britain we want figures, data, but we don’t want action,” that he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“Black people aren’t playing victim, as Boris indicated, they are protesting precisely because the time for review is over, and the time for action is now.”

He said: ”I don’t know why he’s announced a commission, behind the paywall, in The Telegraph, buried at the center of just one more article about Churchill.

“If he was serious, why are there no details about how it will be staffed, its remit, its terms of reference, its timetable.

“That’s the question. It’s because it was written on the back of a fag packet yesterday to assuage the Black Lives Matter protesters.

“Get on with the action, legislate, move. You’re in government – do something.”

