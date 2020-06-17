Boris Johnson’s car is involved in prang with security vehicle

This is the dramatic moment a Kurdish protester leapt out in front of Boris Johnson’s Jaguar car today as he left the Houses of Parliament, before a security vehicle following behind collided with the Prime Minister’s vehicle.

An activist from a group demonstrating outside Parliament’s gates in Westminster ran towards Mr Johnson’s Jaguar XJ Portfolio V8 LWB Auto this afternoon as his convoy left following Prime Minister’s Questions.

The lead car was forced to stop, with an escorting Range Rover running into the back of it in what appeared to be a minor collision. The vehicles then drove off, with a dent visible in the back of Mr Johnson’s £54,000 car.

The protester, who had been demonstrating about Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, was taken into the Palace of Westminster by Metropolitan Police officers in the immediate aftermath.

Police officers urged the gathered crowds to stay back and a further policevan was on the scene within seconds to help detain the man, whose age and name is not yet known.

Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson was inside the car at the time of the incident, which happened just yards away from where terrorist Khalid Masood drove a car into Parliament’s gates in March 2017, killing five people.

This new incident raises serious questions over whether security in the area still needs to be improved. A Number 10 source said: ‘I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.’

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant later tweeted: ‘Boris will now be getting unsolicited phone calls for the next ten years. “I hear you have been in a car crash. Have you had whiplash? My company can claim…”.’

Mr Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious coronavirus infection which left him in a hospital intensive care unit, had just finished his weekly question session in Parliament.

The man had been demonstrating this afternoon about Turkey’s operation against Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq

Several groups were protesting outside Parliament in small numbers today, including anti-Brexit and pro-Kurdish groups. Scotland Yard have been contacted for comment by MailOnline.

During PMQs today, Mr Johnson urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to help reopen more schools across England, amid calls for the Government to take further action to tackle child poverty.

The Prime Minister criticised councils, highlighting Labour-run authorities, for not opening their doors to reception, year one and year six pupils and suggested Sir Keir should press them to do so.

Labour leader Sir Keir offered to swap places with the Prime Minister when he started asking questions back rather than answering.

The Prime Minister also confirmed refunds will be given to NHS and care workers who have paid fees to use the health service since May 21, when the Government announced it would drop the charge for them.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s car leaves the Houses of Parliament before the crash took place this afternoon

Boris Johnson speaks at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons this afternoon

The Prime Minister speaks during the weekly question time debate in the House of Commons today

It happened yards away from where Khalid Masood drove a car into Parliament’s gates in March 2017, killing five people

