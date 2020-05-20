Home Top Stories Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by...

Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by 1 June after Keir Starmer presses him over delay

Boris Johnson vows test and trace scheme will be in place by 1 June after Keir Starmer presses him over delay







Boris Johnson has vowed the federal government’s test, monitor and trace scheme to curb the unfold of coronavirus will be in place by 1 June.

Under stress from Labour chief Keir Starmer, the prime minister gave a assure that the operation would be prepared inside days – regardless of issues over the readiness of a brand new smartphone app and the variety of contact tracers to hold out the scheme.

In a fraught change at prime minister’s questions, Mr Johnson first replied that he was “confident” that the UK will have a test-and-trace operation in place by June.


He then went additional, saying it “will be in place”, following stress from the Labour chief.

More follows…

