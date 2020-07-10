Boris Johnson urges Britons to ‘go back into work if they can’

Boris Johnson tonight urged Britons to get back into work – in an apparent shift from the government’s ‘work from your home if you can’ edict.

The PM suggested people should return to the office if it is ‘safe’ as that he held an online Q&A session with members of people.

The comments seem to mark a significant change in the message from ministers, amid mounting concerns about a bloodbath of jobs on the high street – with 60,000 facing the axe this week alone as lockdown wreaks havoc on the economy.

Cafes and coffee shops have already been slashing their workforce as demand has all-but dried out in many towns and cities, with huge numbers still working from home instead of going to the office.

However, it’s not clear whether scientists have approved the change in message, and there are concerns that many staff will be unable to reunite even if they want to, as social distancing rules mean there is not enough physical space on offices and public transport can’t run at full capacity.

City centres have already been facing financial ruin after office workers were told to continue a home based job until next summer, inspite of the easing of lockdown.

There are fears that such a move could spell disaster for shops, bars and restaurants that are reliant on trade from commuters and workers in offices.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has now revealed another massive package to revive UK plc this week, urging people to help out by spending money with businesses crippled by the efforts to combat coronavirus.

There are fears that 1980s-style unemployment is likely to make a comeback unless normal consumer behaviour resumes, with forecasts that the UK jobless rate will top 10 per cent by the end of the year.

The move by the PM came as:

South West England’s R rate could now have edged above one, with government scientists admitting the Midlands is now the sole region where it is absolutely below the pivotal number. Across the united states it remains between 0.7 and 0.9, according to the assessment;

The UK has recorded just 48 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the state toll to 44,650. It means the average daily number of fatalities has now dropped to 74 – the best since March 24 and a 28 per cent fall in weekly.

Mr Johnson said today: ‘I want people to go back to work as watchfully as possible.

‘It’s extremely important that people ought to be going back to work if they can now.

‘I believe everybody has sort of taken the ‘stay at home if you can’ – I think we should now say, well, ‘go back to work if you can’. Because I think it is rather important that folks should take to to lead their lives more normally.

‘I want to see more folks feeling confident to make use of the shops, make use of the restaurants, and acquire back into work – but only if most of us follow the guidance.’

Mr Johnson also hinted that face coverings will soon be made compulsory in shops in a bid to reassure nervous customers.

He admitted that ‘the balance of scientific opinion seemed to have shifted’ over how effective makeshift masks could be.

‘I do think we are in need of to be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined spaces where they are meeting people they don’t normally meet,’ Mr Johnson said.

Many food and drink outlets have been hit hard by the fact that an incredible number of Britons been employed by from home throughout the coronavirus crisis. Pictured, Marylebone Station in London

Around 4,000 jobs are set to go at Boots, with 48 of its opticians stores expected to close

‘We will be looking at ways of ensuring that people do have face coverings in shops, as an example, where there exists a risk of transmission.’

How many jobs have reached risk over the UK? Accenture – 900

Airbus – 1,700

Arcadia – 500

BA – 12,000

Beales – 1,052

Bentley – 1,000

Burger King – 1,600

Casual Dining Group (Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas) – 1,900

DHL at Jaguar Land Rover – 2,200

EasyJet – 4,500

Go Outdoors – 2,400

Harrods – 700

Harveys – 240

Links – 350

Mothercare – 2,500

Oasis Warehouse – 1,800

P&O Ferries – 1,100

Pret a Manger – 1,330

Ryanair – 3,000

SSP Group (Upper Crust, Caffe Ritazza) – 5,000

Ted Baker – 160

TM Lewin – 600

Tui – 8,000

Victoria’s Secret – 800 at risk

The shift came after lockdown was somewhat eased in England from last Saturday, with pubs and restaurants allowed to open provided that they have ‘Covid Secure’ precautions set up.

However, the PM’s advice for UK employees to work from home where possible seeming still applied until now.

In more evidence of the woes on the high-street today, pharmacies insisted they need £370million of loans for PPE and other coronavirus measures turned into a grant by the government.

The chair of the National Pharmacy Association Andrew Lane said: “There are many community pharmacies up and down the united states on the financial brink, crippled by the extra cost of COVID19. If they close, the towns and villages they serve will eventually lose a popular and life-saving asset.

‘Similarly, if the federal government is intent on stopping the slow death of the high street it takes to act now and put its money where its mouth is.

‘The government managed to find higher than a billion pounds for the arts sector yet is dithering over financial aid to frontline health workers.’

Earlier today the owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s said one in 10 of its restaurants won’t reopen prior to the end of the year.

The Restaurant Group said the stores – largely in airports – will open next year at the earliest as they are unlikely to attract enough customers to make it worthwhile.

Those affected have been in areas ‘where footfall is anticipated to remain dramatically weak’, the organization said in a update for shareholders on Friday.

It raises concerns for the jobs of those who work at the sites, because the Government’s furlough scheme, which covers salaries, will end up in October.

It may be the latest firm to reveal it is struggling due to the coronavirus crisis, following Boots, John Lewis, Rolls Royce and Burger King this week.

The news is another blow to Rishi Sunak’s battle to keep Britons in work as it emerged nearly 60,000 workers face redundancy.

A number of businesses pulled the trigger on layoffs less than each day after the Chancellor delivered a £30billion package designed to keep people off the dole.

The Restaurant Group, which owns Wagamama (pictured, the Chancellor at a central London site yesterday) said the stores – largely in airports – will open next year at the earliest

The Restaurant Group failed to immediately offer an answer to what will happen to its staff.

All the stores that may reopen this season will have started serving clients by the finish of September, the company said.

Meanwhile, 60 % of its sites that open prior to the end of August usually takes advantage of the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which provides diners up to 50 per cent off their meal during the first three days of the week.

One in four of the Restaurant Group’s restaurants and pubs will be open by the finish of this month.

It told investors: ‘The group has now started a phased reopening of its restaurants and pubs for eat-in trade in accordance with Government guidance.

‘We are very pleased to find a way to welcome back our customers and colleagues making sure their safety is paramount, whilst maintaining an enjoyable experience.

‘The diversified portfolio of the group allows each division to adapt to the challenges of social distancing uniquely, whilst keeping the consumer at the heart of each decision.’

The news comes at a turbulent time for the company. Last month it announced 125 Frankie & Benny’s web sites will close permanently, with 3,000 jobs exactly in danger.

It will be left with around 400 restaurants and pubs after the restructuring. The company’s board took a 40 per cent pay cut from the beginning of April as they tapped into Government furlough money.

On Friday they upped their pay, but will still just take 20 % less than normal until all staff are off Government-backed furlough.