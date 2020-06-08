Boris Johnson urged to fund slave trade memorial – 12 years after backing campaign

Boris Johnson has been urged to provide central government funds for a major memorial commemorating the victims of the transatlantic slave trade – 12 years after he publicly endorsed a campaign to build the statue.

The fresh call for the prime minister to intervene in the project’s funding comes after protestors pulled down a statue of the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston, as demonstrations beneath the Black Lives Matter banner were held across the UK.

Despite publicly backing the campaign – Memorial 2007 – to build a 14ft bronze statue depicting the annals of slavery while that he was mayor of London, the government declined to fund the Hyde Park memorial in December 2019.





Mr Johnson, who unmasked a maquette of the statue as he endorsed the campaign, said in 2008 it was “important that this history is never forgotten”, adding: “Hyde Park is a fitting site for a permanent memorial to the millions who lost their lives and the courageous people who fought to end the brutal transatlantic slave trade.”

In a letter seen by The Independent, the then-London mayor also wrote to the campaign group these year expressing his support for the statue and “to endorse your bid for planning permission from Westminster Council”.

His notice went on: “I do hope the project gains the necessary consent and the statue and gardens can be completed without delays.”

On Monday, the group set up a new £4m fundraising effort, caution that “time is running out”. Planning authorization for the memorial inside London’s Hyde Park expired in autumn 2019, but the organisers believe they might revive the particular project.

Patrons from the campaign incorporated the campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, who had been appointed while Sir Keir Starmer’s contest relations agent shortly after he was selected as Labour leader recording.

“Right now, there is no major memorial in England to commemorate the victims of the transatlantic slave trade,” they said. “There are millions of people who were brought over from Africa in ships and kept as slaves. Many of them built Britain, but were subjected to cruelty and forced into inhumane conditions.”

The organisers additional: “We need the federal government to fund this. That’s why we’re calling on the particular Ministry regarding Housing, Communities and Local Government to fund the very first dedicated main memorial to enslaved Africans before the timeline.

“When asked, the us government said that ‘does not have any dedicated funds available at present for this memorial’. The government possess supported crucial memorials to World War One, Commonwealth war tragique, the Holocaust, and the Srebrenica genocide. They need to do this regarding slave trade victims as well.

“To lose this opportunity to build a landmark would be a grave shame and a social injustice. The government would be ignoring the contribution made and ignoring the abuse they faced.”

In reaction, the Ministry of Housing, Communities plus Local Government said: “We cautiously consider each and every request for money. Memorial 2007 approached MHCLG in 2018 and the division was incapable to offer support at that time.

“We are supportive of the aims of the monument and the organisation. The suffering caused by slavery and the slave trade was among the most dishonourable and abhorrent chapters in human history.”