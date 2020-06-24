Boris Johnson update live: Latest UK politics news as minister refuses to comment on chlorinated chicken

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick bowed to pressure from Labour to release documents about his approval of a £1bn property development involving recent Tory donor Richard Desmond.

The 129-page bundle included text messages involving the pair in regards to the decision which allowed Mr Desmond to avoid building a £45m payment to the neighborhood council. Two weeks later Mr Desmond gave the Conservative Party £12,000.

Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed that Boris Johnson “has been found out” at PMQs, alleging that he “either dodges the question or gives dodgy answers”, following the Children’s Commissioner’s office labelled the prime minister’s son or daughter poverty claims the week prior “mostly false” and “simply false”.





It came as Mr Johnson – per day after taking significant steps to ease England’s lockdown and scrapping the daily Downing Street briefing – was urged to publish a “transparent” and “forward-looking” review by October in to whether the UK is prepared for the “real risk” of a second wave of coronavirus, in an open letter by 16 prominent health leaders.

