Boris Johnson update live: Latest UK politics news as minister refuses to comment on chlorinated chicken

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick bowed to pressure from Labour to release documents about his approval of a £1bn property development involving recent Tory donor Richard Desmond.
The 129-page bundle included text messages involving the pair in regards to the decision which allowed Mr Desmond to avoid building a £45m payment to the neighborhood council. Two weeks later Mr Desmond gave the Conservative Party £12,000.
Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed that Boris Johnson “has been found out” at PMQs, alleging that he “either dodges the question or gives dodgy answers”, following the Children’s Commissioner’s office labelled the prime minister’s son or daughter poverty claims the week prior “mostly false” and “simply false”.
It came as Mr Johnson – per day after taking significant steps to ease England’s lockdown and scrapping the daily Downing Street briefing – was urged to publish a “transparent” and “forward-looking” review by October in to whether the UK is prepared for the “real risk” of a second wave of coronavirus, in an open letter by 16 prominent health leaders.
Please allow a minute for the liveblog to load:
England ‘risks sharp rise in cases like US states’
England risks following route of several US states that have seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases after lifting lockdown too early, a leading epidemiologist has warned.
Boris Johnson “considers the matter is closed” following release of the documents, apparently.
He also claims there are discrepancies between what Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons and the documents released tonite.
Here’s our developing story on the release of those documents about the housing secretary’s decision to approve a £1bn development by Tory donor Richard Desmond.
The messages end on 24 January with Robert Jenrick telling Richard Desmond he’d be “happy to visit” the site, after being invited to view it in March.
However the department say that no visit took place and there was no longer communication because Mr Jenrick “did not take Mr Desmond’s calls” on a number of occasions.
Mr Desmond donated £12,000 to the Tories on 29 January.
He wrote: “Robert, fantastic day today! So happy and relieved as the whole country is. Well done for keeping calm. Looking forward to next Thursday. Are you coming here to our offices at 10.30 am and then we’ll all go down to Westferry together? Do you need transport?”
Two days later Mr Jenrick said he’d be unable to make the meeting due to the Queen’s speech.
He added: “However we will meet up soon. And I will look at the advice regarding the application this week. Best wishes, Robert.”
Mr Desmond replied on the exact same day asking if they could meet before Christmas however the documents state Mr Jenrick did not reply.
Either way this indicates likely Robert Jenrick will face further questions over his decision.
RD: Morning Robert How does the advice look? We have to obtain the approval before January 15 otherwise payment of 45 million pounds to tower hamlets meaning we have to stop and reduce social housing Thanks Robert look forward to speaking soon Best Richard
Mr Jenrick doesn’t reply until after he’s got made his decision to approve the project, on 22 January.
He says: “Richard I hope you understood that I could not speak with you or have contact whilst I was making my decision with respect to the planning application at Westferry ‐ which was why I did not return your messages. Best wishes Robert”
The most interesting area of the document release is the section at the end detailing text messages between housing secretary Robert Jenrick and Richard Desmond between 18 November 2019 and 24 January.
Mr Jenrick is obviously aware of the necessity not to appear as though he’s favouring the Tory donor.
In a text on 20 November, two days once they met personally, Mr Desmond texted: “Your efficient PA has arranged a meeting for 19th December at 10.30am for meet and site visit. Good news finally the inspectors reports have gone to you today, we appreciate the speed as we don’t want to give Marxists loads of doe for nothing! We all want to go with the scheme and the social housing we have proposed and spent a month at the Marxist town hall debating, thanks again, all my best Richard.”
Mr Jenrick replied: “Richard. As Secretary of State it is important maybe not to give any appearance of being influenced by applicants of cases that I might have a task in or to have predetermined them and so I believe that it is best that we don’t meet until after the matter has been decided, one of the ways of [sic] another ‐ and I can’t provide any advice to you on that, other than to say that I will receive advice from my officials after the general election assuming I remain in office and will ponder over it carefully prior to the rules and guidance. I hope that’s okay and we can meet to discuss other matters soon, hopefully on the 19th. Robert”
Mr Desmond: “Robert Absolutely understood Look forward to meeting on 19th to celebrate the big majority Best Richard.”
The government has published 129 pages of letters as well as other documents relating to documents relating to Robert Jenrick’s “unlawful” approval of a contentious £1bn property development involving Conservative Party donor Richard Desmond.
Some of the data has been “redacted for personal data and legally privileged information”, according to the department of housing.
The FDA, which represents civil servants, has called for an inquiry to the operation of the special adviser (SpAd) system by government – and especially Dominic Cummings.
General secretary Dave Penman said the system was “systematically undermined” and added: “We have a cadre of special advisers with little security of employment and who are being directly managed by Dominic Cummings. I’ve written to William Wragg [chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Select Committee] to consider an inquiry to the role of Special Advisers.”
Shapps reluctant to discuss changes to travel quarantine
As Britain’s air companies and travel firms wait with increasing desperation to hear when foreign holidays might begin, the transport secretary has given few details of how a controversial quarantine measures may be eased.
At present the Foreign Office warns against all but crucial travel abroad. Anyone who ignores the advice and goes overseas faces a couple of weeks of self-isolation when they get back home, alongside inbound tourists and business travellers.
Jeremy Hunt, Tory chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, has needed a “dramatic expansion of testing capacity” to utilize it to handle localised outbreaks at airports, for high-risk groups and frontline heath and care staff.
He said: “The challenge that we now have is that we have no idea where about two-thirds of the new infections are happening, so we aren’t able to feed them to the test-and-trace process.
“We’re contacting about 700 people a day to get their contacts, there are about 2,500 daily new infections. If you do the maths, assuming each individual with coronavirus has about nine contacts which is the present figure, that’s up to a quarter of a million people because the process started that we could have liked to have asked to isolate that we have not been able to do so.
“If we had Beijing levels of testing in this country, we would, in addition to the testing we’re currently doing, be able to test every NHS frontline worker once a week. If we got it up another 200,000, we’d be able to test every frontline care worker once a week as well.”
The Labour leader is good at the despatch box because that he plays the part of legal counsel so well – not because he is one, writes John Rentoul.
PM’s misuse of son or daughter poverty statistics ‘outrageous’, says expert
Boris Johnson has been accused of an “outrageous” misuse of statistics after he deployed misleading figures on son or daughter poverty for a second week running at prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons.
Labour leader Keir Starmer demanded a retraction from the PM of his “dodgy answers” after Johnson’s claim that you can find 400,000 fewer families in poverty now than in 2010 was dismissed as false by the children’s commissioner for England.
‘The ball is in the UK’s court’, says Barnier
The EU’s chief negotiator has said the “moment of truth” for a trade handle the UK will come at a summit in October.
Ahead of a new round of talks next week, Michel Barnier, speaking at a conference hostel with a Brussel’s-based think tank, said he still believed a deal was possible but repeated his assertion that the UK was backtracking on its commitments in the political declaration signed by Boris Johnson in January.
Mr Barnier said: “We now need clear signals that the UK is ready to work on an agreement that respects this document, both in the spirit and in the letter.
“If we get that signal next week and make concrete progress in July, all of the better.
“But this will require progress on all topics. Whether this happens or not, the ball is in the UK’s court.”