Boris Johnson is planning for a radical overhaul of the NHS amid government frustration at the role of the health service’s chief executive Simon Stevens through the coronavirus pandemic, it has been claimed.

To do so, the PM has set up a brand new taskforce to come up with plans for ministers to regain more direct control on the NHS, after ceding it in 2012, and ‘clip the wings’ of Stevens.

The taskforce consists of senior civil servants and advisers from Downing Street, the Treasury and the Department of Health and social care.

There has been government frustration, particularly for Health Secretary Matt Hancock, at Stevens’ role through the battle against coronavirus.

The restructuring intends to make Stevens more responsible for how that he runs the service, while ensuring power is transferred to the Department of Health.

They will also be reported to be frustrated at worsening NHS waiting times and the poor state of finances.

A source told the Guardian: ‘The options put forward to the prime minister will undoubtedly be about how the federal government can curb the powers of NHS England and increase the health secretary’s ‘powers of direction’ over it, so that that he doesn’t have to try to persuade Simon Stevens to do something.

‘Matt Hancock is frustrated [by] how limited his powers are and wants to get some good of that right back.’

Ministers are keen to ‘clip Simon Stevens’ wings’, sources said, with the Treasury particularly irritated at treatment waiting times continuing to worsen and many hospitals remain unable to balance their budgets, despite record funding.

Dominic Cummings just isn’t a member of the taskforce but William Warr, the Prime Minister’s health adviser, is.

The taskforce’s creation follows tension between NHS England and the federal government amid the pandemic on issues like the testing of patients and NHS staff, and shortages of personal protective equipment.

Sources close to the health secretary say that he believes that Stevens has been ‘invisible’ and unhelpful during the pandemic and just isn’t accountable enough.

Amid the proposed changes, ministers could abolish the foundation trusts introduced by Tony Blair to provide the Department of Health more control on the day-to-day running of the NHS.

There will also be proposals to look at turning built-in care systems, currently voluntary groups of NHS bodies, in to legal entities with budgets of billions.

This would add dozens of powerful new bodies into the NHS which will be tasked with tackling staff shortages and managing finances.

In the summertime, the taskforce will present the prime minister with some detailed options to achieve to limit Stevens’ influence, which will be accompanied by a parliamentary bill.

However, the proposed restriction have light emitting diode to alarm from some experts who think it may destabilise the NHS.

Richard Murray, the chief executive of the King’s Fund thinktank, said: ‘Any large-scale reorganisation of the NHS comes at a cost as they distract and disrupt the service and risk paralysing the device.’

The proposed NHS overhaul comes amid plans for other reforms, including to universities and the military.