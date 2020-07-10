Boris Johnson thanks school leavers for ‘sacrifices’

Boris Johnson thanked school leavers for their ‘sacrifices’ in the ‘biggest crisis since the Second World War’ today.

The PM hailed the contribution of young people who’ve had their educations disrupted by lockdown, saying they’ll certainly be ‘vital’ to the country’s recovery.

In a virtual address to teenagers, he said he knew celebrations of the end of school were being spoiled by the ongoing restrictions on life.

But he insisted their efforts had been ‘worth it’, and helped save your self ‘hundreds of thousands of lives’.

‘Your last months of school have coincided with the maximum crisis our country has faced considering that the Second World War,’ Mr Johnson said.

‘As many of you’re missing out yet again on parties, festivals, presentations, perhaps even long-planned holidays, I’d like you to realize that your efforts have now been worth it.

‘Because of you, as a result of your sacrifice, we’ve saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

‘And that’s not something many generations will be able to say about their final weeks of school, not your elder siblings, certainly not your parents.’

In a pre-recorded message in which that he was still sporting the wild hairstyle finally tamed with a cut on the weekend, Mr Johnson told school leavers to ‘rugby tackle’ every opportunity that comes their way.

Addressing students, the Prime Minister said: ‘These past years your brilliant teachers have equipped you with the skills you will need to change the entire world. And now you get the chance to do so.

‘Because even as we face the process of reopening our society cautiously, watchfully, we have an amazing opportunity to do things differently to build right back better, not merely for the following few months, but for years and decades to come.

‘Your generation, that came of age as well as perhaps had to develop up a little faster in this pandemic, your generation will be so so vital to that national effort to rebuild. Because we will need bright, brilliant young adults like you.’

In a video on Facebook and YouTube, the Prime Minister added: ‘Jump on every opportunity that comes your path, rugby tackle that chance to the floor, bring enthusiasm, energy to exactly what you do.’